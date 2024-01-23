Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $24,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,065 shares of company stock valued at $958,340. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.01. 184,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.