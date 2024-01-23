Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $174.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,968. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

