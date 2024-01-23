Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after buying an additional 367,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,814,733 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 435,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,167,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,525,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

