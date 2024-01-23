Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $753,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.49. 1,213,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,401. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

