Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $266.86 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Beldex has a total market cap of $266.86 million and $2.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,197.51 or 0.05619430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00074081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00026033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,697,208 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,637,208 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.