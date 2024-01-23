Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.00. 80,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,305. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

