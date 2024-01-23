Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,371,000. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPLV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 376,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,691. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.