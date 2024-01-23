Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,431. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $223.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.80.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

