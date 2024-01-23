Berger Financial Group Inc Has $413,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,664. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

