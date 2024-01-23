Berger Financial Group Inc Has $619,000 Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.3 %

IJAN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.