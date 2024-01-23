Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $13.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,757.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,601. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,783.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,627.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,560.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

