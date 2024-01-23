Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,374,000 after acquiring an additional 155,443 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,454. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.