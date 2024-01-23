Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 77 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $208.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,692. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -184.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

