Bittensor Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.59 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Bittensor has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $10.03 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $260.41 or 0.00665905 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,098,997 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,095,716. The last known price of Bittensor is 271.84597173 USD and is up 9.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $8,853,231.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

