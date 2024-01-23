Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Increased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $18.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,524.24. 65,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,889. The company has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,362.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3,133.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,289.69 and a 52 week high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

