Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,239 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 48.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

BXP stock opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 318.70%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.