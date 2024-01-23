Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Cut by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

