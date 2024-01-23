Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 233.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

