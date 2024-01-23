Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.26%.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital Bancorp

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.