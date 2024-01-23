CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.98 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $37.82 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005399 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00024334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.90 or 1.00206195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011590 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00207872 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003802 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04950057 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,143,924.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

