Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder William H. Milmoe Sells 129,658 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Up 0.7 %

Celsius stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 4,120,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,243. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CELH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.