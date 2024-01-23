Certuity LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,142. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $388.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

