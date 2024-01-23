Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,201,000 after buying an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 374,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 337,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. 113,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $829.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

