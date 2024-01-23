Certuity LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 22.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 46,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DRV traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 140,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $72.19.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

