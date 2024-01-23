Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CMG traded down $17.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,307.29. 31,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,192. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,254.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,044.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,352.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,277.85.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

