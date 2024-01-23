Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 76,682 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.2 %

CL stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,209,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

