Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TKC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 79,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,554. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $961.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

