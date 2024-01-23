Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,427 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 84,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.52. 1,876,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,887. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

