Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,493,000 after buying an additional 50,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.68. 1,743,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,858. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

