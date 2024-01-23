CommScope (COMM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2024 – CommScope was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.10.

1/22/2024 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2024 – CommScope was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/5/2024 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2023 – CommScope was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 98,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,319. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.17.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 153,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 796,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,528.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 153,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after buying an additional 2,745,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,479,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CommScope by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

