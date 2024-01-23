Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,333 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average of $246.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.