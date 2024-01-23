Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $156.23 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $156.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.83 or 0.00022715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00071442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 383,873,831 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

