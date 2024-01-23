Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,674,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,588,152. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.