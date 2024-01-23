Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 416.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,946. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

