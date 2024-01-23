CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $667.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $93,067.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,337 shares of company stock valued at $357,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

