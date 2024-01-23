CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of CSW Industrials worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $38,503,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $217.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.25. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.27 and a 1 year high of $219.02.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

