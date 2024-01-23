D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.05). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after buying an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

