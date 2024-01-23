D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %

DHI opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day moving average is $125.21.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

