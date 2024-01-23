D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $157.70, but opened at $148.50. D.R. Horton shares last traded at $145.65, with a volume of 2,191,363 shares traded.

The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

