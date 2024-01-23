Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $413.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.60 and a beta of 1.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.48 and a 200-day moving average of $380.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.41.

Read Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $345,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 533,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,306,238.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,277 shares of company stock valued at $56,803,711 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.