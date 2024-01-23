Daniels&Tansey LLP Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Daniels&Tansey LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,261,879 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

