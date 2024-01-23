Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DAL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,715,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,380,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

