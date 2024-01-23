DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.93

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

