Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $328,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $50,078,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

