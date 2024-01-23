Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 193.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.84. 202,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,834. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average of $142.92.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

