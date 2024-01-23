Dynex Capital (DX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

NYSE DX opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.29 million, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

