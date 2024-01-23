Ethereum Classic Price Hits $22.13 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $22.13 or 0.00056965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $375.77 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,854.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00165478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.96 or 0.00573819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00380417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179220 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,179,405 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

