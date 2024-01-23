EthereumFair (ETF) 1-Day Volume Tops $42,718.55

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and $42,718.55 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.15948014 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $44,070.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

