Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.65% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ETHO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $185.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

