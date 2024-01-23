Evergreen Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.1% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

LOW stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,983. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.05 and a 200 day moving average of $214.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

